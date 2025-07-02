Skip to Content
Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office “Tip-a-Cop” event raised thousands for Special Olympics Colorado

today at 8:54 PM
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) hosted a Tip-a-Cop event at Chili's this past Sunday, June 30, to raise money for Special Olympics Colorado.

PCOS deputies stepped into the role of Chili's servers, hoping they would be rewarded for their efforts for a good cause. PCSO says that is exactly what happened.

With the community support, PCOS says it raised $2,183 for Special Olympics Colorado. According to officials, the money will be used to support athletes in Southern Colorado as they train and compete.

Abby Smith

