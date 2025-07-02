Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office “Tip-a-Cop” event raised thousands for Special Olympics Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) hosted a Tip-a-Cop event at Chili's this past Sunday, June 30, to raise money for Special Olympics Colorado.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

PCOS deputies stepped into the role of Chili's servers, hoping they would be rewarded for their efforts for a good cause. PCSO says that is exactly what happened.

With the community support, PCOS says it raised $2,183 for Special Olympics Colorado. According to officials, the money will be used to support athletes in Southern Colorado as they train and compete.

