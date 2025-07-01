UNITS Moving and Portable Storage hosts “Stuff the Storage” unit donation drive 

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- UNITS Moving and Portable Storage of Colorado Springs hosted its grand opening and ribbon-cutting event today, June 1. The event included a “Stuff the Storage Unit” donation drive in partnership with Goodwill of Colorado Springs.

According to the owners, community members were encouraged to fill a portable storage unit with gently used items. The owners say teaming up with Goodwill was an important way to give back to the community that they have been a part of for years.

The donation strategy manager from Goodwill of Southern Colorado told KRDO that partnerships like this are a huge benefit to their organization.

"They also believe in our mission of helping people overcome barriers to personal and financial independence through...job training, education, and job placement. So... it was a really good fit, especially when you think about the fact that people who are moving are already looking to donate things to Goodwill," said Tamara Berkman, donations strategy manager for Goodwill Colorado.

