Skip to Content
Top Stories

Busy Dublin/Marksheffel intersection in NE Colorado Springs reaches final traffic alignment

By
Updated
today at 7:00 AM
Published 5:57 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a year-and-a-half of construction, drivers can now see how the busy intersection of Dublin Boulevard and Marksheffel Road looks in its final lane configuration.

Officials said that as of 5 a.m. Monday, crews finished most of their work at the growing northeast side intersection bordered by the Banning Lewis Ranch subdivision and other homebuilding.

Over the weekend, crews placed the intersection under a temporary realignment in which no right turns were allowed to accelerate progress and finish the work sooner.

The block of Dublin west of Marksheffel to Issaquah Road had been congested with construction activity, but has now opened considerably.

Crews have been working since the spring of 2025 on a $15 million improvement project covering a mile of Dublin, from Marksheffel to just west of Peterson Road.

The project's main objective is to widen that segment -- which has three lanes in each direction on both ends -- to two lanes eastbound and westbound.

Other improvements include new traffic signals at the Dubin/Issaquah intersection, near a bustling shopping area; drainage upgrades to address recurring groundwater issues; and a raised center median.

Crews still must finish paving and concrete work.

Meanwhile, officials said that the $55 million Marksheffel widening -- which started in the fall of 2023 -- is on schedule for completion before the end of the year.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Dublin Boulevard
KRDO
Marksheffel Road

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Scott Harrison

Scott is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Scott here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.