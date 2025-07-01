Gov. Polis grants $250k for new security measures at places of worship following Boulder attack

COLORADO (KRDO) – In the wake of last month's antisemitic terror attack in Boulder, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has announced $250,000 in emergency funding to help protect places of worship across the state now facing an "increased risk of threat."

According to a statement from the Governor's Office, the funding is intended to help synagogues, mosques, and other places of worship bolster security measures amid what the office describes as an "evolving and challenging threat environment to religious entities and non-profits."

The emergency funding comes a month after a man, suspected to be Mohamed Soliman, attacked a group of peaceful demonstrators on Boulder's Pearl Street. raising awareness for Israeli hostages held in Gaza. Soliman is accused of throwing homemade Molotov cocktails into the crowd, injuring at least 13 people and killing one. He now faces federal hate crime charges, in addition to multiple state charges, including murder and attempted murder. READ MORE: FBI: Boulder anti-Zionist terrorist suspect planned out attack for one year, said he would ‘do it again’ Following the attack, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a public service announcement warning of an elevated threat to Israeli and Jewish communities, stating that the incident "may motivate other violent extremists and hate crime perpetrators with similar grievances to conduct violence against Jewish and Israeli communities and their supporters." This increased threat has led the governor's office to take action, with the hopes of protecting religious groups from further violence. “Sadly, as antisemitism and other forms of hate and instances of violence are on the rise, we know that our places of worship, religious schools, and other places of gathering in communities face increased risk," Polis said. "This additional support will help ensure that upgrades are made to increase safety."

The emergency funding, drawn from state dollars set aside during the COVID-19 recovery, will be distributed on a rolling basis to nonprofits and organizations to assist with emergency security enhancements and needs, the governor's office said.

This initiative supplements the existing Colorado Nonprofit Security Grant Program, established by HB22-1077, which helps nonprofits cover costs for security equipment, training, and personnel.

That program provides $1 million annually starting at the beginning of each fiscal year, beginning today, July 1. To qualify, nonprofits must first apply for the federal nonprofit security grant program and be denied before becoming eligible for state funds.

Unlike that program, eligibility for this new emergency funding will not require prior application for federal funding.

The Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the Department of Public Safety are working to develop application criteria for the new funding, which will be announced shortly, the governor's office said.

