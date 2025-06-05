FBI warns of ‘elevated threat’ to Israeli, Jewish communities following Boulder terror attack

COLORADO (KRDO) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have issued a public service announcement in response to a series of violent incidents targeting Jewish and Israeli communities in the U.S., citing “elevated" and "ongoing" threats.

The warning follows two antisemitic attacks in recent weeks, including a terror attack right here in Colorado that KRDO13 has covered extensively over the past week.

Authorities say that on Sunday, June 1, a man injured at least 12 people at a weekly pro-Israel gathering on Pearl Street in downtown Boulder being held in support of hostages in Gaza.

The suspect, Mohammad Soliman, is accused of attacking the crowd with Molotov cocktails and a makeshift flamethrower. Soliman's criminal complaint alleges he yelled "Free Palestine" during the attack.

READ MORE: FBI: Boulder anti-Zionist terrorist suspect planned out attack for one year, said he would ‘do it again’

Just days before the Boulder attack, an individual shot and killed two Israeli Embassy employees who had been attending an event at the Capitol Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. According to the FBI, the suspect, Elias Rodriguez, allegedly cited Israel's treatment of the Palestinian people when he was taken into custody.

The FBI and DHS are now warning that the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict "may motivate other violent extremists and hate crime perpetrators with similar grievances to conduct violence against Jewish and Israeli communities and their supporters."

"Foreign terrorist organizations also may try to exploit narratives related to the conflict to inspire attacks in the United States," the public service announcement read.

The agencies are urging the public to remain alert and report any threats of violence or suspicious behavior to law enforcement.

The FBI encourages the public to report any suspicious activity to tips.fbi.gov or contact their local FBI field office (www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices). For any emergency situations, call 911.

