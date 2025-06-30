Woman recovering from stabbing, deputies name now-deceased husband as suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) says a 32-year-old woman is still recovering after a reported stabbing. Her husband was the lone suspect in the case, but he is now deceased, according to deputies.

According to deputies, they were called out on the morning of June 19 for a report of a woman suffering a medical emergency. Deputies say when they arrived at the 5100 block of Isabella Drive in Colorado City, they found that the woman had suffered multiple stab wounds.

She was flown to the hospital and has since been transferred to a different medical facility in Colorado Springs to recover, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says they had identified her 50-year-old husband as the lone suspect in the case, but he had not yet been arrested. On June 23, deputies say they found the husband deceased in the home, dead from an apparent suicide.

The coroner's office will still need to announce his official cause of death. His name has not yet been publicly released.

