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Dry and warm weekend ahead

KRDO
By ,
today at 3:44 PM
Published 3:40 PM

Tonight, we can expect partly cloudy to mostly clear skies throughout parts of the Pikes Peak Region. We will see winds out of the southeast at around 5 to 210 mph. It will be a cold one tonight, with temperatures dropping below freezing in the lower elevations and colder temps in the high country. Most of our viewing area along the I-25 Corridor and the Eastern Plains will be under a Frost Advisory from midnight tonight through 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Parts of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains are under a Winter Storm Warning until midnight tonight.

Get ready for a nice weekend ahead after the wet and cool weather we've seen over the last couple of days. Saturday will bring us mostly sunny skies and much warmer temperatures. We will see highs in the mid to upper 60s. Sunny, we will see lots of sunshine and temperatures near 70 degrees.

Monday will bring us a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Expect highs in the lower 70s.

Things begin to cool off on Tuesday, with a continued chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. We will have highs in the mid 50s.

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Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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