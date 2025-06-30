Former PCSO sergeant arrested after suspicion of stealing money from employees’ paychecks

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) says a former sergeant was arrested today, June 30, for allegedly stealing and misusing funds collected from Pueblo County Sheriff’s employees' paychecks.

PCSO says Jason Hanratty, 43, was arrested today on a warrant issued by a Pueblo County District Court Judge after an independent investigation into claims that he unlawfully kept and misused funds collected from Pueblo County Sheriff’s employees’ paychecks.

The arrest warrant alleges that Hanratty misused over $17,000 in union dues from 41 Pueblo County Sheriff’s employees for more than two years. Hanratty, who was the vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police, allegedly deposited the funds into personal and business accounts under his control.

According to officials, he was arrested for felony theft and first-degree official misconduct. He has been

booked into the Pueblo County Jail, and his bond has been set at $50,000. The case has been referred

to the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office to determine formal charges.

PCSO reports that Hanratty has worked for the office since April 2007, but officially resigned on April 15.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation to ensure accountability, says PCSO.

Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero issued the following statement:



“This arrest is both troubling and necessary. The allegations in this case describe conduct that is

entirely inconsistent with the values and expectations of the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office. We are

sworn to uphold the law — not break it — and that obligation extends to every member of this

agency, without exception.



As Sheriff, I took immediate steps to request an outside agency to handle the criminal inquiry to

avoid even the appearance of impropriety. We will continue to cooperate fully with the District

Attorney’s Office as this matter progresses through the legal system.”

Further information will be released as this case moves forward.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.