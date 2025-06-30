Barry Morphew, Colorado man accused of killing his wife, has been extradited

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office says Barry Morphew, a Colorado man accused of killing his wife, has been extradited back to Colorado.

Prosecutors say he is in custody at the Alamosa County Jail. His first appearance in court is scheduled for Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

Earlier this month, prosecutors filed first-degree murder charges against Morphew. Morphew faced charges years ago, but they were ultimately dropped in 2022. The case faced a tumultuous journey, with accounts from those involved saying it was "botched" due to the actions of Linda Stanley, the prosecutor on the case, who was later disbarred. Morphew's defense said that Stanley's team hid evidence from the defense.

On May 10, 2020, Suzanne Morphew supposedly went on a bike ride in Chaffee County and never returned. A neighbor reported her missing, and her bike and helmet were eventually found along the side of the road the day she disappeared. Suzanne's remains were later found in 2023.

When her husband's charges were originally dismissed, it was known that the case could head back to court again if there was new evidence.

In Morphew's recent indictment, prosecutors say his wife, Suzanne Morphew, died by “homicide by unspecified means in the setting of butorphanol, azaperone, and medetomidine (BAM) intoxication," – three drugs commonly used as animal sedatives. Prosecutors say law enforcement located a locked gun safe in the Morphew residence, which held a tranquilizer rifle. Investigators also discovered packages of darts in the safe, and found a needle cap for one of those darts in the Morphews' dryer.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.