Public Health encourages others to protect against West Nile Virus

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Public Health has confirmed mosquitoes have tested positive for carrying West Nile in Larimer County, Colorado. At this time, no human cases have been confirmed.

According to Public Health, West Nile enters the body from a mosquito bite, and symptoms can take 2-14 days to develop.

Officials say some people will have a fever, including headache, muscle pain, joint pain, rash, or diarrhea. Some experience extreme tiredness and weakness for several weeks. However, Public Health reports that some might not develop symptoms.

Public Health says to seek medical attention if you have any of these symptoms.

Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment advises all individuals to protect themselves and their families from West Nile virus by following the Four D’s:

DRAIN: Eliminate standing water in pools, ponds, tires, or similar water-holding containers that serve as mosquito breeding sites. Change the water in outdoor pet dishes, birdbaths, and flowerpots weekly.

DUSK AND DAWN: Avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

DEET: Wear insect repellent that contains deet.

DRESS: If outside during periods when mosquitoes are most active, cover up by wearing long-sleeved shirts, pants, shoes and socks.

