Charges dropped against suspects in shooting of Colorado Springs 19-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Months after 19-year-old Jonah Thurkill was found dead on the scene of a shooting in El Paso County, the 4th Judicial District Attorney has moved to drop the charges for the five suspects named in his murder case.

The charges are being dropped without prejudice, which means that if new evidence emerges, new charges can be filed.

18-year-old Ami Gallegos, 20-year-old Noah Watkins, and 20-year-old Zion Alexander Tilmon all faced charges in relation to Thurkill's murder. There were two other people who faced charges related to the case, but were minors at the time of the arrest.

Vivien Leighhovater, the mother of the victim, spoke to KRDO13 exclusively after the hearing Wednesday morning.

"I have faith in the El Paso County Sheriff's Department, as well as the District Attorney's office, that they are working around the clock." Vivien Leighhovater said. "Jonah was a very talented and gifted young man. He was gifted academically as well as athletically and musically. We're all very proud of Jonah."

Leighhovater said she was disappointed that the charges were dropped, but did not plan on stopping the fight for justice for Jonah. She also spoke to those previously accused of her son's murder.

"I don't hate them or their families," Leighhovater said. "I hope that they find a better way and encourage others to do so, especially the younger generation. [It is] in my prayers that they put the violence away and find a way to move forward that brings life and unity to the community."

A statement from the 4th Judicial District Attorney's office sheds light on this new development:

"On June 25, 2025, the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office moved to dismiss charges against several defendants in connection to the shooting death of Jonah Thirkill that occurred on January 16, 2025, in El Paso County. Prosecutors moved to dismiss charges related to Thirkill’s death because the evidence known to our office, at this time, is insufficient to satisfy our burden of proof at trial, which is proof beyond a reasonable doubt. Due to the insufficiency of evidence, there is no reasonable likelihood of success at trial. It is worth noting the burden of proof at trial is higher than the burden of proof to make a lawful arrest. A lawful arrest requires a finding of probable cause, whereas achieving a guilty verdict at trial requires proof beyond a reasonable doubt. Notably, the dismissal of charges on Wednesday was made without prejudice and is therefore subject to re-filing. To that end, an active investigation into Thirkill’s death remains open. Because the investigation is ongoing, there will be no further comment at this time. Separately, a number of defendants who appeared in court on Wednesday continue to face criminal charges associated with an unrelated incident that also occurred in El Paso County. As a reminder, criminal charges are merely allegations, and all persons charged with committing a criminal act are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt."

Some of the suspects allegedly went on to commit a burglary the same night as Jonah's murder. The cases are separate and distinct, and charges in that burglary remain.

