Broncos star volunteers with USAA and Team Rubicon to prevent wildfires

ELIZABETH, Colo. (KRDO) -- Broncos starting lineman, Garett Bolles, teamed up with USAA and Team Rubicon to help clear out brush that could start a wildfire.

According to a release, it was part of USAA's "Protect the Pocket" event. Bolles and other volunteers cleared debris and fed everything into a woodchipper.

Organizers say the location is home to Eagles Nest Ranch, where military members and first responders can receive equine-assisted therapy.

