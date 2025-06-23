Skip to Content
Monument police officer arrested on domestic violence and child abuse charges

Sergeant Jose Barraza with the Monument Police Department has been arrested on domestic violence and child abuse charges, according to officials.
Monument Police Department
By
Published 3:41 PM

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Monday, the Monument Police Department released information following the arrest of one of their staff.

According to the department, Sergeant Jose Barraza was arrested on June 18th on domestic violence and child abuse charges. The department says he was arrested by the Elbert County Sheriff's Office.

The Monument Police Department says Barraza has been employed with them since April 4, 2022.

The police department says Barraza has been put on administrative leave pending the criminal and internal affairs investigations.

"All members of the Monument Police Department are held to the highest standards, and allegations against members of the department will be thoroughly investigated and resolved while protecting the same due process afforded to anyone accused of a crime," read a press release from the department.

Celeste Springer

