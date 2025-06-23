Skip to Content
News

One dead after overnight officer-involved shooting in east Colorado Springs

By ,
today at 5:53 AM
Published 3:08 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department has confirmed that an individual is dead following an overnight officer-involved shooting in eastern Colorado Springs.

CSPD said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Michelle Court, just north of East Fountain Boulevard near the Colorado Springs Airport.

The department has confirmed that the unidentified suspect is deceased, and said that no officers or community members were injured in the shooting.

At this time, what led up to the deadly shooting is unclear. A witness in a nearby apartment complex tells KRDO13 that he was awoken by a gunshot around 1 a.m. on June 23.

A resident in the Antero Apartment complex shared the above doorbell camera footage with KRDO13. Warning: The video includes loud gunshots and might be disturbing to some viewers.

KRDO13 crews are on scene this morning, which remains active.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Alexander Brunet

Alex is the Senior Morning Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.