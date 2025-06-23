One dead after overnight officer-involved shooting in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department has confirmed that an individual is dead following an overnight officer-involved shooting in eastern Colorado Springs.

CSPD said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Michelle Court, just north of East Fountain Boulevard near the Colorado Springs Airport.

The department has confirmed that the unidentified suspect is deceased, and said that no officers or community members were injured in the shooting.

At this time, what led up to the deadly shooting is unclear. A witness in a nearby apartment complex tells KRDO13 that he was awoken by a gunshot around 1 a.m. on June 23.

A resident in the Antero Apartment complex shared the above doorbell camera footage with KRDO13. Warning: The video includes loud gunshots and might be disturbing to some viewers.

KRDO13 crews are on scene this morning, which remains active.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.