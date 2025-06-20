16-year-old is recognized with a 911 Hero Award after he saved his little sister’s life

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)- A 16-year-old boy was recognized with a 911 Hero Award after he saved his little sister's life when she was choking on a coin.

16-year-old Conner Leavell is remembering what he and his family went through on May 5 when his 2-year-old sister, Gianna, began choking on a coin she found on the floor.

"It was a very scary moment for both me and my mom, as we thought we weren't going to be able to help her," said Leavell.

Leavell's mom, Rebecca Guerra, said Gianna was born with a genetic disorder, and every minute without air was life-threatening.

"We could not get it out. And it was closing her airway as it came back up and down," said Guerra. "Connor called 911. He remained calm. He was giving me instructions."

Leavell said he was staying as calm as possible, especially for his other younger brother, who witnessed the choking.

"I was trying to keep him calm. I was trying to help Gianna the best that I could. He was super scared, and I wanted to do everything that I could to make sure that he was okay as well," said Leavell.

Guerra said she's glad her son was with them when this accident happened.

"I was trying to keep calm, to keep them calm, but he was really my rock and keeping me calm. I don't know what I would have done without him," said Guerra.

