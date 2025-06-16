‘All we are left is with memories,’: Family mourns after suspected DUI crash kills two women

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - While Carlos Miranda is waiting in the Pueblo County jail for his next court date, loved ones of Carolyn Marie Granger, 55, and Kayla Marie Medina, 36, are grieving.

Pueblo Police allege that Miranda killed both women on the northbound I-25 on ramp at 13th Street while he was driving under the influence at 2 o'clock in the morning.

According to police, Miranda left his car on nearby train tracks after the crash. Mirand reportedly told police that he called his ex-wife to pick him up, according to court records.

Officers say they figured out that Miranda was the registered owner of the abandoned vehicle. They say they found him at his home in Pueblo, where he admitted he was involved in a crash, but was unaware he had hit two women. Miranda reportedly told police that while driving, he thought he saw a fox or a dog cut in front of his car, and he swerved off the ramp onto the nearby train tracks.

It's a story that Kayla Medina's family finds hard to believe.

"He knew exactly what he was doing by leaving his truck right there. You hit two women and think you. You struck a dog, and then you go home and tuck yourself into bed like it's nothing. That's not fair. Because now-- Now all we are left is with memories. We're never going to hear her laugh again. We're never gonna see her smile again. We're never going to be able to hug her again. We're left with memories," Marla Medina, Kayla's cousin, told KRDO13.

Police learned Granger and Medina were southbound on the on-ramp, pushing a bicycle, when they were allegedly hit by the vehicle traveling northbound on the ramp.

Court documents show this isn't the first time Miranda has been accused of driving offenses. In 2016 and 2017, he pleaded guilty to driving on a revoked license while being a habitual traffic offender.

Miranda will make his first appearance in front of the court on June 26. He's currently being held in the Pueblo County Jail on $150,000 bond. Police say Miranda was charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and two counts of Vehicular Homicide

