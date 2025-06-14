2 arrested at Pueblo ‘No Kings’ protest, according to Police

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo Police say two people were arrested at the 'No Kings' protest in the Steel City, one of them arrested while in possession of a firearm.

In a video shared with KRDO13, several men in neon vests, reading 'security' on the back, are seen pinning a woman down on the ground before police officers come in to take her away.

A police spokesperson confirmed that video was taken at the 'No Kings' protest in Pueblo on Saturday. In the video, a member of the security team can be seen handing a firearm over to a police officer. Pueblo Police confirm the woman had a firearm in her possession at the time of her arrest.

The charges accompanying either arrest haven't been made public as of Saturday night. It's not clear if the arrests are connected in any way.

KRDO13 is working to learn more about the moments leading up to the arrests.