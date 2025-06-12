33-year-old female arrested in El Paso County for Identiy Theft

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Early morning on June 10, El Paso County Sheriff's Office Patrol deputies discovered a stolen vehicle at the Econo Lodge Hotel in the 600 block of Panamint Court.

According to police, upon investigation of the vehicle, officers identified the possible suspect as a 33-year-old female, Brandy Cheek, who was staying at the hotel.

Cheek was allegedly found with the stolen vehicle's keys and approximately 0.57 grams of methamphetamine, as well as an active felony warrant for identity theft, according to officials.

Cheek was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail on the following charges:

Felony Warrant – Identity Theft

Forgery

Identity Theft

Second-Degree Motor Vehicle Theft

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

According to the department, the patrol located a black Chevrolet Silverado displaying an alleged fake temporary license plate. After the investigation, it was discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen in March 2025.

Deputies confirm that a search revealed pieces of mail, checks, and other documents bearing the name Brandy Cheeks, along with several checks made out to different individuals and businesses. Blank checks were also discovered. Deputies contacted hotel staff and subsequently contacted Brandy Cheek in one of the hotel rooms.

She has since been released on bond, according to reports.

