14-year-old boy from Colorado Springs charged after teen killed at Aurora park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Prosecutors have charged a 14-year-old boy from Colorado Springs with first-degree murder and multiple counts of attempted murder, according to our partners at 9News.

Earlier this month, the boy was allegedly involved in a shooting that killed a 15-year-old girl, K'Tahna Jordin Smith, and wounded two others—a 20-year-old identified as Smith's cousin and another 15-year-old girl who suffered a graze wound according to police.

9News reports that the 14-year-old suspect was arrested in Colorado Springs after being picked up on an unrelated warrant for motor vehicle theft. Officers searched his home, locating two handguns with consistent caliber to shell casings found where the shooting took place, according to Aurora Police.

The boy remains publicly unidentified by police due to his age, as his case remains in juvenile court.

According to 9News, the teen's charges include:

First-degree murder

Assault with a deadly weapon

10 counts of attempted murder - extreme indifference

2 counts of possession of a handgun by a juvenile

The Aurora Police Department says that the shooting happened early on June 1, near Aurora Fire Rescue Station 2 in the 12600 block of East Hoffman Boulevard..

According to officials, Aurora firefighters were returning from a call when they found a 15-year-old girl and a 20-year-old woman shot and began aid. The third victim, another 15-year-old girl, was discovered later by police.

Our partners at 9News report that the shooting started once a party in Denver relocated. After a fight broke out involving multiple girls, the suspect allegedly fired multiple rounds at the group of girls.

