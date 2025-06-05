14-year-old Colorado Springs teen arrested after allegedly killing teen girl near fire station

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 14-year-old Colorado Springs boy is in custody after an alleged shooting that killed a 15-year-old girl and injured two others, according to our partners at 9News in Denver.

The Aurora Police Department says that the shooting happened early Sunday morning near a fire station located in the 12600 block of East Hoffman Boulevard in Aurora.

According to officials, firefighters were returning back from a call when they found a 15-year-old girl and a 20-year-old woman and started rendering aid. Later, police say they learned that a third victim, a different 15-year-old girl, suffered a graze wound.

Officials told 9News in a release that the 14-year-old suspect faces one count of first-degree murder, 10 counts of attempted murder, and two counts of possession of a handgun related to the shooting.