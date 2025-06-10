The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region receives a $100,000 grant for veterinary care

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) says it received a $100,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to address barriers to accessing veterinary care in East Side Pueblo.

“HSPPR will work alongside community members and local partners to fill those gaps, with the ultimate goal of bringing additional resources, including affordable access to veterinary care, to the people of East Side Pueblo,” said Lisa Johns, HSPPR director of veterinary services.

According to officials, HSPPR has been chosen as an incubator grantee, which allows veterinary organizations a year to strengthen their community relationships. The organization is also responsible for engaging local changemakers and fostering support within its communities.

“HSPPR is excited to partner with PetSmart Charities and the East Side Pueblo community on this innovative initiative, which will help identify the community’s most pressing pet care needs,” said Johns.

HSPPR says PetSmart Charities has committed $100 million over the next five years to improving access to veterinary care with a focus on excluded communities. According to HSPPR, rising costs and geographical challenges have left communities without veterinary care systems.

“Most people today consider pets to be family, yet we now know more than half of pet parents have skipped or declined veterinary care, with many more who haven’t been able to access it at all,” said Kate Atema, director of community grants & initiatives at PetSmart Charities.

HSPPR says this grant will help overcome the obstacles of veterinary care, creating solutions within the local community.

