Chemical irritants used on woman who tried to get away from police and refused to exit car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says that they used chemical irritants on a woman after she allegedly tried to evade police, and later refused to follow officer demands.

According to police, they received a call from someone around 10:12 a.m. on Tuesday. The caller said there was a woman in the area of the 2500 block of Airport Road who was screaming and acting erratically.

Police say they found the woman in her car two separate times, but she continued to drive away from officers.

Officers say they later located her in the parking lot of Prospect Lake. However, at that point, police say the woman refused to get out of her car. After more than an hour, police say they put chemical irritants in her car. The suspect, 54-year-old Kimberly Nicholson, finally got out of the car.

Police say Nicholson was taken to a hospital to be evaluated. Her charges include felony vehicular eluding, reckless driving, obstruction, and resisting arrest.

