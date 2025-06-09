Police investigating stabbing near Circle K off Colorado Avenue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they are investigating a stabbing near a Circle K, located at 2715 W. Colorado Ave.

CSPD says a call came in around 8:36 a.m. The department says they are still searching for one suspect.

A KRDO13 crew at the scene witnessed someone being loaded into an ambulance. CSPD confirmed one patient was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Details are limited at this time, but this article may be updated.

