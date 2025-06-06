Two sexually violent predators to live together at same Colorado Springs address

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is notifying the community that two sexually violent predators have registered at a Colorado Springs address. According to the police department, Kailan Rodriguez Marion, and John Jason Young registered at 329 Swope Ave.

Police say that Marion was convicted of attempted sexual assault on a child in El Paso County only a year ago. He also had convictions for 1st degree criminal trespass, forgery, and theft.

Young, according to police, was convicted of internet sexual exploitation of a child in 2023. Police say he was also convicted of an attempt for the same charge in the same year. In 2020, he was also convicted of sexual exploitation of a child-- possession of material.

The department says he is one of 21 sexually violent predators currently registered in Colorado Springs.