Colorado man accused of killing woman in rock-throwing incident gets life in prison

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Joseph Koenig, a man who killed a 20-year-old woman after throwing a nine-pound rock through her windshield, has been sentenced to life in prison plus an additional 60 years.

According to our partners at 9News in Denver, Koenig spoke for the first time at the hearing on Tuesday.

"I know that nothing I say can bring Alexa back. Nothing I say can give you one more minute with her, and I know that it is my fault that she is gone. Every day since she died, it is the first thing I think of when I wake up, and the last thing that I think of when I go to sleep," he said.

Alexa Bartell was killed on April 19, 2023, after she was one of many victims who had rocks, concrete, and in another case, even a statue, thrown at their cars.

His codefendants, Nicholas Karol-Chik and Zachary Kwak, took plea deals. All three of the men were 18 years old at the time of the crime.

According to our partners at 9News, Karol-Chik, 20, was sentenced to 45 years. He will be eligible for parole after serving 75% of that sentence, or 33.75 years. Kwak was sentenced to 32 years.

