Two unvaccinated adults in Colorado Springs test positive for measles
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) says that two adults in El Paso County have tested positive for measles; both were unvaccinated.
The adults are unrelated, but both were at Denver International Airport around the same time on May 14.
Health officials previously said that a third person was a passenger on Turkish Airlines Flight 201, which arrived on May 13. They are an Arapahoe County resident who tested positive for the measles.
CDPHE says people at the following locations may have been exposed to measles and should monitor symptoms for at least 21 days.
|Location
|Date/Time
|When symptoms may develop
|Love’s Travel Stop/Carls Jr.
748 22 Road
Grand Junction, CO 81505
|Tuesday, May 27
6 – 10 p.m.
|Through June 17
|Maverick Gas Station
2588 Airport Rd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
|Wednesday, May 28
9 – 11:30 a.m.
|Through June 18
|King Soopers
1750 W. Uintah St.
Colorado Springs, CO 80904
|Saturday, May 31
8:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
|Through June 21
Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.