Two unvaccinated adults in Colorado Springs test positive for measles

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) says that two adults in El Paso County have tested positive for measles; both were unvaccinated.

The adults are unrelated, but both were at Denver International Airport around the same time on May 14.

Health officials previously said that a third person was a passenger on Turkish Airlines Flight 201, which arrived on May 13. They are an Arapahoe County resident who tested positive for the measles.

CDPHE says people at the following locations may have been exposed to measles and should monitor symptoms for at least 21 days.

Location Date/Time When symptoms may develop Love’s Travel Stop/Carls Jr.

748 22 Road

Grand Junction, CO 81505 Tuesday, May 27

6 – 10 p.m. Through June 17 Maverick Gas Station

2588 Airport Rd.

Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Wednesday, May 28

9 – 11:30 a.m. Through June 18 King Soopers

1750 W. Uintah St.

Colorado Springs, CO 80904 Saturday, May 31

8:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Through June 21

