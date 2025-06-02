Skip to Content
Two unvaccinated adults in Colorado Springs test positive for measles

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) says that two adults in El Paso County have tested positive for measles; both were unvaccinated.

The adults are unrelated, but both were at Denver International Airport around the same time on May 14.

Health officials previously said that a third person was a passenger on Turkish Airlines Flight 201, which arrived on May 13. They are an Arapahoe County resident who tested positive for the measles.

CDPHE says people at the following locations may have been exposed to measles and should monitor symptoms for at least 21 days.

LocationDate/TimeWhen symptoms may develop
Love’s Travel Stop/Carls Jr.
748 22 Road
Grand Junction, CO 81505 		Tuesday, May 27
6 – 10 p.m.		Through June 17
Maverick Gas Station
2588 Airport Rd. 
Colorado Springs, CO 80910		Wednesday, May 28
9 – 11:30 a.m.		Through June 18
King Soopers
1750 W. Uintah St. 
Colorado Springs, CO 80904 		Saturday, May 31
8:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. 		Through June 21

