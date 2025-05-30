Vaccinated adult tests positive for measles, links exposure to international flight where toddler also tested positive

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) says that a vaccinated adult on an international flight that landed at Denver International Airport in May tested positive for measles.

The man who tested positive is an Arapahoe County resident and was a passenger on Turkish Airlines flight 201, which arrived on May 13, 2025.

This comes as just two days ago, CDPHE announced that an unvaccinated toddler from Aurora also tested positive for measles. The toddler was on the same flight as the adult and both reside in Arapahoe County, but it is unclear if the two are related. The toddler was said to have been in Aurora locations such as the Children's Hospital Colorado Emergency Department, Walgreens on East Hampden Avenue, Sam's Club on South Abilene Street, and Natural Grocers on South Tower Road between Thursday, May 22, 2025, and Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

The man most recently confirmed to have tested positive adds to a number of locations where people may have been exposed between May 22, 2025, and and May 25, 2025. These locations include Casa Vallarta on South Parker Road, Colorado Athletic Club Denver Tech Center in Greenwood Village, Country Fair Garden Center on Leetsdale Drive in Denver, Golden Saigon Restaurant on South Parker Road, Comfort Suites Golden West in Evergreen, and Evergreen Wine and Liquor on Hotel Way. You can find a more specific list of times and locations here.

Local public health agencies are contacting passengers and crew on the flight who were seated or working close to the person with measles and all lap children on the plane. If you were a passenger on this flight and have symptoms of measles, please contact your local public health agency immediately.

