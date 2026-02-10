Study links coffee and tea to reduced dementia risk, KRDO medical expert weighs in

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A common daily ritual for millions may be doing more than boosting energy; it could be protecting the brain. A new study points to coffee and tea as potential defenders against dementia.

KRDO13 medical expert Dr. Neha Sharma joined us in the studio to take a closer look.

Below are the questions we asked Dr. Sharma and her answers:

What is it in coffee and tea that can help stimulate the brain and help reduce dementia risk?

"So caffeine actually stimulates our brain by blocking a chemical that makes us feel tired. That's why we feel more alert and focused after a cup of joe. And over time, moderate caffeine intake can also improve blood flow through your brain. And reduce inflammation, and coffee and tea also contain natural antioxidants which protect your brain from damage, and that's very important as we age."

We need to know: what is the sweet spot for the number of cups we can drink?

Most people drink more than one cup in the morning, I would imagine.

"It's 2 to 3 cups of coffee a day or 1 to 2 cups of tea a day. Anything more than that shows no added benefit and actually can cause side effects."

Are these benefits exclusive to coffee and tea?

Or can we get the same benefits from things like energy drinks?

"Coffee and tea are your better options. Now, energy drinks like Red Bull, yes, they have caffeine, but they also have added sugars and additives. And you know, evidence actually does not support it. There is no evidence that shows that they can also offer brain-protective benefits."

What are some of the best practices we can do to help prevent dementia, outside of coffee and tea, of course?

"Yeah, so there's no single solution...but you know the best strategy and approach is lifestyle. Lifestyle is number one, so sleep well, eat healthy, exercise, stay socially connected, and also use that brain for hobbies and learning because if you don't use it, you lose it, right? So that one cup of coffee is just a little part of the overall picture. It's the lifestyle that's the most important"

If you have questions for Dr. Sharma, email them to healthycolorado@KRDO.com.

