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Trump signs off on ousting FDA chief, senior official says

<i>Alex Wong/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary speaks during an announcement at the Department of Health and Human Services on December 18 in Washington
<i>Alex Wong/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary speaks during an announcement at the Department of Health and Human Services on December 18 in Washington
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Published 1:07 PM

By Adam Cancryn, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump has signed off on a plan to oust US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary, according to a senior administration official.

The decision follows mounting criticism from both Trump aides and outside allies over Makary’s management of the health agency, controversial drug approval decisions and handling of an effort to further limit access to the abortion pill mifepristone.

Trump has not yet formally dismissed Makary, and the official and others familiar with the situation cautioned that the president could always change his mind.

Notably, senior White House staffers are scheduled to meet with anti-abortion activists Friday evening who have sharply criticized both Makary and Trump personally over a lack of action on restricting mifepristone.

Trump and other aides have increasingly discussed the prospect of removing Makary in recent weeks, including surveying outside allies about his job performance and fielding complaints about the agency from pharmaceutical industry officials and anti-abortion groups.

Spokespeople for the White House and the US Department of Health and Human Services did not respond to requests for comment. The Wall Street Journal first reported the plan to remove Makary.

Should Trump follow through on firing Makary, it would create yet another vacancy at the top ranks of the health department with just months to go until the midterm elections.

The department already lacks a permanent director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a permanent surgeon general. The FDA also lacks a top vaccine regulator, following the recent departure of Vinay Prasad, a close Makary ally who faced separate criticism over his leadership and vaccine policy decisions.

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