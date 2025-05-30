Police investigating deadly shooting outside Pueblo apartment complex

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – Pueblo police are investigating after a deadly shooting outside of an apartment complex on the east side of the city.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, May 28, police responded to reports of shots fired and an injured person at the Belmont Apartments, located on Ruppel Street just south of Highway 50.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Police say they attempted lifesaving efforts before the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Detectives from PPD's Crimes Against Persons Division arrived on the scene quickly after and took over the investigation. The department said the shooter and witnesses stayed on scene and were interviewed by authorities.

PPD says the investigation remains ongoing, and there is no determination of charges yet. The victim will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner after appropriate notifications.

This marks the city's fifth homicide of the year.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.