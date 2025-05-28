Monument police looking for additional victims in sexual assault investigation

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) – The Monument Police Department (MPD) says it is looking for additional victims in a sexual assault investigation after detectives uncovered new allegations against a 19-year-old.

Monument police said they launched an investigation into a report of sexual assault back in February, and identified one of the suspects as Spencer Adam Johnson, 19.

Since the investigation was launched, Johnson has been charged with kidnapping and multiple sexual offenses, MPD said. He is currently in custody in Texas, where he's awaiting extradition back to Colorado.

During the course of the investigation, detectives uncovered other allegations against Johnson, with some dating back to over four years ago, according to MPD.

Because of this, investigators now believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward. They're now asking anyone with information, or who believes they may have been a victim of Johnson, to contact the Monument Police Department Investigations Division at 719-419-9791.

