Looking to volunteer? People wanted for Saturday Midland Trail cleanup

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Earthwise Waste Solutions says they are sponsoring a community cleanup event on Saturday, May 31, at 9 a.m.

Company officials say the event is in coordination with Mayor Yemi Mobolade, the City of Colorado Springs, and the Trails and Open Space Coalition (TOSC).

Earthwise says their team will be there to provide trucks, drivers, and roll-off dumpsters.

Those who are looking to volunteer can sign up through this link.

Cleanup efforts will focus on the Midland Trail, running between 14th and 31st Streets, Earthwise said. Volunteers can meet at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Vermijo Park (2601 W Vermijo Ave.) for parking and check-in.