Pueblo Police Department investigating drive-by shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) confirms they are investigating a drive-by shooting.

According to the department, shots were fired in the 1200 block of West Street just after 8 p.m. on Thursday night.

The police department says the victim has non-life-threatening injuries. Police also have two suspects, but are not publicly releasing those details until they get further into the investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)542-STOP.