Man charged with killing Colorado Springs woman while on parole accepts plea deal

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The man charged with raping and killing a Colorado Springs woman, and hiding her body in his garage, was sentenced Thursday.

Gregory Whittemore accepted a plea deal and is set to serve 70 years in prison with the possibility of parole.

Whittemore was charged with first-degree murder for killing 27-year-old Allison Scarfone in October 2022.

Arrest records reveal Whittemore told a friend that he "hit her, cut her clothes off of her, and raped her" after the two got into an argument where Scarfone enraged him by calling him a rapist.

An autopsy report by the El Paso County Coroner’s office said Whittemore's roommate found Scarfone's body in a big plastic bin in their garage the day after the attack. It was later discovered that Whittemore had confessed the killing to his roommate and another friend before the friend drove him to Peak View Psychiatric Hospital.

Whittemore was previously charged with sexually assaulting a female employee at World Massage Therapy in El Paso County in 2012. Investigators say he exposed himself to the employee before attacking her as she tried running away. He was sentenced to 10 years of probation for the attack.

Whittemore was later found in South Carolina, where he was charged with more sex crimes in 2015. He was then sent back to Colorado for violating probation and sentenced to 5 years to life in prison.

Previous KRDO special coverage states Whittemore was ultimately released from prison in March 2021. According to the prosecution Thursday, that was 5 years, 8 months and 10 days after his sentencing.

Whittemore was required to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet, do daily check-ins with his parole officer, and attend a series of sex offender treatment classes.

Scarfone's family says the system failed Allison, whose life could have been preserved if Whittemore had still been locked away.

The defense said in court Thursday that mental health issues, including psychosis, are to blame for the various crimes Whittemore has committed.