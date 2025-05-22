Flock cameras lead El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to stolen car and suspect

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they were able to catch an alleged car thief thanks to Flock cameras.

Law enforcement has boasted the license-plate reading cameras in the past, pointing to their success in flagging stolen cars or wanted criminals.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the cameras alerted them that a stolen car was seen driving on Platte Avenue.

Troopers from Colorado State Patrol (CSP) were able to locate the car, which had pulled into a parking lot. However, the sheriff's office says once their emergency lights came on, the car went into reverse and hit the CSP car. Sheriff's office deputies then blocked the car in and managed to arrest the driver and passenger.

Deputies say the driver, identified as 21-year-old Erica Cadena, allegedly had fentanyl on her. The passenger, 21-year-old Braedan Shumway, allegedly had meth on him.

The passenger was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and the driver was booked into jail for motor vehicle theft, 2nd degree assault, eluding, and possession of a controlled substance, according to deputies.