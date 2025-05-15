A group of veterans from Southern Colorado received a special gift from a non-profit group

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)- On Thursday, a group of veterans from Southern Colorado got a special gift from the non-profit group Quilt of Valor. The group included a WWII vet who received a handmade quilt that were made by volunteers. The non-profit has been making quilts since 2003 throughout the U.S.

Nancy Shaw is a volunteer with the Quilts of Valor Foundation in Pueblo. She started making quilts 12 years ago and this is her way of saying thank you for your service.

"And this is it feels like just a small way that we can say thank you for your service," said Shaw. "It is so rewarding to be able to thank our veterans and service members for their time in the service, for what they've done for our country."

WWII Army Veteran Eugene Muniz was one of the recipients.

Muniz has received many awards: a Bronze Star medal, a Purple Heart, and the World War II Victory medal. Today he was surrounded by family members as he was presented with a Quilt of Valor.

"It's an honor to have somebody still thinking of me," said Muniz. "Made me feel proud to have it."

Deb Behringer made the quilt that was given to Muniz. On average, a quilt takes anywhere between two to six months to make. This quilt has a deep meaning for Behringer.

"I made my this particular quilt of, friendship stars, and I like that because I know a lot of people who have served, I have a lot of people in my family who have served. And to me, it was being a friend back to them," said Muniz.

Muniz's family said seeing him get the quilt meant so much to them as a family.