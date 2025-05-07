Jessie Kimber to receive Good Neighbor induction from Fort Carson

FORT CARSON Colo. - (KRDO) Fort Carson is hosting a Good Neighbor induction ceremony today from 11:30a.m. to 1p.m. at the Elkhorn conference center.

Officials at Fort Carson say they're inducting Ms. Jessie Kimber as the 2024 Good Neighbor for her unwavering support and devotion to the soldiers, families, and civilians.

According to statement from Fort Carson, 48 people have been inducted as Good Neighbors since 1978. The program is designed to recognize one civilian from a surrounding community who works to enhance the quality of life for Fort Carson soldiers and their families.

Kimber is a 24 year Navy Veteran who has implemented several military-centric initiatives. Those inducting her say Kimber has hosted or participated in over 140 career workshops and hiring fairs. Collectively, those initiatives helped over 220 military spouses and family members in Colorado.