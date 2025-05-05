Colorado Springs opens new Goalball gym for Paralympic athletes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs is now home to a new gym to support a unique Paralympic sport.

On Monday, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee opened the doors on their new state-of-the-art Goalball court at the Olympic Training Center.

Goalball is a sport open to blind athletes, where teams throw a ball towards the opposite side of the court. The opposing players lie on their side and attempt to block shots from the opposing team.

The opening marks the permanent residency of goalball at the Olympic Training Center in coordination with the sport's national headquarters in Colorado Springs.

"It's incredible. When I was younger, I loved playing sports. But with my vision impairment, I wasn't able to compete at the level I wanted to. So with goalball, it was life-changing because it was the first time I could be an athlete first," said Eliana Mason, a Team USA Goalball player.

The gym will serve many athletes as they prepare for the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles, California.