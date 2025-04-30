El Paso County man hides in ‘underground hole’ to evade deputies

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has released details of a bizarre situation that unfolded off North Blaney Road last week. The sheriff's office says a man attempted to hide in an "underground hole" to evade arrest, deputies said.

According to the sheriff's office, El Paso County SWAT went to the 700 block of North Blaney Road last week in an attempt to locate 33-year-old Stephen Martin, who was wanted for first-degree kidnapping.

Deputies say they were able to safely remove four adults and one child from the property.

Meanwhile, Martin hid out in an "underground hole beneath a shed."

"The hole was covered by a securable hatch, making access difficult," said a press release from the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says they then used an armored vehicle to move the shed and expose the hatch. Their team was able to keep talking to Martin, and they say he ultimately surrendered.

The sheriff's office says this "underground hole" was not used in or related to the alleged kidnapping case Martin was wanted for.

The department says Martin is being held on a $81,000 bond.