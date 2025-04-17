Springs Rescue Mission feeds hundreds of people at annual Easter Banquet

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- The Springs Rescue Mission fed hundreds of people at its Easter Banquet.

The local non-profit said they have been working for the past 6 months on the banquet. People in the homeless community enjoyed a fresh homemade meal of bread bowls filled with Turkey À La King.

"We love when we have the opportunity to create what we call outreach events, where we want people to come and experience radical hospitality," said Travis Williams, President & CEO of Springs Rescue Mission.

For many, this is their only Easter meal celebration, which is why the Springs Rescue Mission works with dozens of volunteers to make this event possible every year.

"Easter is a time of hope. And so to give hope to people who are experiencing homelessness, it's really valuable," said Williams.

Dominic Fields was once homeless, but this year he helped prepare the Easter banquet food. His work started at 4 in the morning.

"Brings me joy, just to see people smile and, you know, tell us how good our food is. And, we go above and beyond for everyone," said Fields.

At the end of the event, guests received a new pair of socks and hygiene items.