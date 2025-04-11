Community to celebrate third and final Pueblo Police officer injured in shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The third Pueblo police officer injured in March 18th shooting will be released from a local hospital on Saturday, April 12th according to the Pueblo Police Department.

The City of Pueblo and the police department will be giving him an honor escort on 11:30a.m. on Saturday near the Pueblo Police Department at 200 S. Main St.

He is the last of the 3 officers who were injured in a gunfight with a self-admitted MS-13 gang member on March 18th in the area of Mesa Avenue and Cedar Street. All three officers were hospitalized for their injuries. The first officer came home with his own honor escort on March 20th, and the second Pueblo officer made it home on March 24th.

The suspect, Billy Soto, was shot and killed by police in the that same gunfight.

Chief Noeller says Soto was out on bond for three felony cases, and was also wanted on attempted murder charges.

Main Street will be closed at 11 a.m. from Alan Hamel Avenue to Abriendo Avenue to allow the procession to travel south down Main St.

Cross streets will be closed during this time.

Public viewing will be available along the procession route on the east side of Main Street for those who want to attend.