Final diamond ‘recovered’ after man wanted out of El Paso Co. swallows stolen $769,500 earrings

ORLANDO, Fla. (KRDO) - The Orlando Police Department (OPD) says they have recovered a pair of $769,500 earrings after a man wanted out of El Paso County allegedly swallowed them.

It took almost two weeks from the date of his arrest for them to pass through his body so officers could recover them.

Strangely, the suspect also had another pair of unidentified earrings that he apparently swallowed as well. OPD did not speculate on where they believe the second pair of earrings came from.

Source: OPD

The suspect, Jaythan Glider, is charged with grand theft after allegedly attempting to steal jewelry from a Tiffany & Co. store in an Orlando mall.

According to police, he posed as an assistant for an NBA player and said he was sent to the store to select high-end jewelry for his client.

Detectives say he was taken into Tiffany's "VIP room." There, OPD says he grabbed the earrings and tried to make a break for it.

Source: OPD

OPD says he left the mall but was later found in Washington County, which is in the panhandle near Panama City Beach.

Florida Highway Patrol managed to pull Glider over, and OPD said he was believed to have swallowed the earrings at that time.

Source: OPD

"Later, after the diamonds were expelled from his system, we were able to bring the diamonds to Tiffany's where they were cleaned, and where their master jeweler looked at the inscription or the serial number on the diamonds and confirmed they were the very diamonds that were stolen," said one OPD detective.

A line of alleged crime leading back to Colorado

Glider is facing 48 different charges in Colorado. In 2022, he allegedly stole from Legacy and Company, a store in Colorado Springs. The alleged theft there was even more prolific than the attempt in Orlando. He was accused of stealing $1 million worth from the store.

Source: CSPD

CSPD charged him with escape pending a felony, criminal mischief, and criminal impersonation.