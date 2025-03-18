Man arrested for allegedly “firing multiple handguns” in the street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police say 24-year-old Eric Duboue Jr. is in custody for allegedly "firing multiple handguns" on a residential street.

CSPD officers were dispatched to the area of Redcloud Peak Drive and Banning Lewis Parkway just before midnight on March 17, 2024. Police say that several parties reportedly observed Duboue Jr. firing multiple handguns in the street. When officers arrived, they say they also witnessed Duboue Jr. fire rounds in the street before he entered a nearby residence.

CSPD officers reportedly called Duboue Jr. out into the street before taking him into custody without incident. There were no injuries reported at the time of the incident and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.