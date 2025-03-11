Fort Carson solider receives Purple Heart for heroic actions in Afghanistan

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO)- A Fort Carson soldier has been recognized for his heroic actions during an attack in Afghanistan in 2012. Captain James McDaniel was awarded one of the oldest and most honorable military awards, a Purple Heart.

Captain James McDaniel found out he'd be awarded the Purple Heart award in July of 2024. Tuesday, he was surrounded by his family as he received the award.

"On 9th July 2012, I was involved in engagement with enemy combatants, Taliban. I was injured and wounded by a mass vehicle explosion," said Capt. McDaniel.

After the explosion, McDaniel said he was disoriented, but once he regained his composure he joined his fellow soldiers in the attack and provided cover fire. A year after the attack, doctors diagnosed him with a traumatic brain injury.

"Having issues, remembering things. I was having issues with my vision. I have permanent vision disability because of that," said Capt. McDaniel.

Captain McDaniel said because of his injuries, he decided to apply for the Purple Heart medal. Last summer he got the news that he would be receiving it.

"It was a wave of emotion as I go through accepting, and you have to relive your moments that you actually were wounded and, you know, in action. So, being able to receive it is just kind of closure. The chapter made me feel proud to serve my country and to continue serving my country," said Captain McDaniel.