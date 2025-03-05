Colorado Springs Police identify man killed in late February shooting off Academy Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the identity of the man killed in a shooting in late February.

Shahid Burke, 24, was shot and killed in the 1000 block of North Academy Boulevard, according to police.

On Feb. 28, police responded to the call around 2:50 a.m., though Burke had already been taken to the hospital. Officers got to the hospital and found out he had died there.

According to CSPD, this is the 11th homicide in Colorado Springs this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-4000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.