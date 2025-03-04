‘Food Truck Against Homelessness’ provides thousands of meals in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A local non-profit has been doing amazing work in Colorado Springs.

Every Monday, for more than four years now, the group, 'Food Trucks Against Homelessness' has handed out free meals at the West Side Cares Center in Colorado Springs.

By the group's estimates, they've provided more than 16,000 meals by partnering with local food trucks and restaurants. Most recently, this week, they fed 154 individuals.

There are more than 30 partners working with Food Truck Against Homelessness but they could always use more volunteers.

For more information, visit Food Trucks Against Homelessness