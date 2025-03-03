Pueblo PD highlights contributions of female officers to celebrate Women’s History Month

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - To celebrate Women's History Month, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is looking back on its history and highlighting the contributions made by female officers.

It's hard to believe now, but the first women didn't join the force until 1972.

Judy Leach, Nancy King, and Charleen Graham were initially assigned as "policewomen." Three years after they arrived, the department stopped using this term and simply categorized them as "officers."

By the time she retired, Charlene Graham had gone on to become the Pueblo PD's Deputy Chief of Investigations.

To those early pioneers, and to all those who have followed, thank you for protecting and serving our community!