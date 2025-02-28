Skip to Content
Man shot after apparent road rage incident in Cañon City

10:51 AM
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - Cañon City Police say one man was shot early Friday morning after a reported road rage incident.

According to police, they got a call around 2:20 a.m. to a Love's Truck Stop off Doc Holiday Drive in reference to a man with a gunshot wound.

Police say they spoke with the victim as well as two of his friends who said it was tied to a road rage incident.

The victim and passengers say that on Highway 50, in between Dozier Avenue and Justice Center Road, a beige sedan shot at their car, hitting the victim in the foot. The victim and his friends drove to the gas station, and the suspect was last seen heading southbound on Mackenzie Avenue from Highway 50.

The suspect is described as a white male between the ages of 60 and 65 with blonde or gray facial hair. He was driving a beige sedan.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Cañon City Police Department. You can also call CrimeStoppers at (719)276-STOP, or by using the Crime Stoppers app.

Tips that lead to an arrest can result in a reward of up to $1,000.

