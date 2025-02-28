Sheriff’s office announces new details in shooting at Monument King Soopers

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (ESPO) says they are currently on scene of a shooting at the King Soopers in Monument.

According to EPSO they were called out around 2 p.m. Deputies say a suspect approached a woman's car and shot and killed her. They currently believe she was the only one in the car.

While the sheriff's office is looking to identify if the suspect and victim knew each other, they do believe this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

When asked if they had the suspect in custody, a spokesperson with the agency said they could not release that information at this time.

Right now, deputies say they are also working to collect any potential security camera video.

An employee with King Soopers said that the store is still open and conducting business.