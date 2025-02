PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says they need help identifying a man accused of stealing from the Pueblo West Walmart.

According to deputies, he was seen leaving in a teal Mitsubishi SUV, though they are unsure of the license plate.

If you have any information, you're urged to call (719) 583-6250 and reference case #4570, or Crime Stoppers (719) 542-7867.